Volunteers needed for Salvation Army holiday campaign

Rebecca Powell, left, and Linda Olsen ring the bell asking for donations into one of more than 25,000 Red Kettles, found in front of retail stores and on street corners and used to collect funds for the Salvation Army.

CNCC/courtesy

Organizers are seeking bell ringers for the 2019 kettle campaign hosted by the Salvation Army.

Ringers will be located at City Market and Walmart throughout the holiday season from Nov. 29 to Dec. 24.

Funds raised aid needy families and individuals in Moffat and Rio Blanco counties.

For more information on donating or volunteering, call Tammy Workman at 970-620-1255.