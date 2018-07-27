Volunteers needed for Balloon Festival

CRAIG — Volunteers are needed to help launch and chase balloons Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Aug. 3, 4, and 5, during the Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival.

There will be 26 balloons on Friday and 32 on Saturday and Sunday.

Volunteers are particularly needed on Friday.

According to festival committee member Randy Looper, it is possible, though not guaranteed, that volunteers could receive a balloon ride in return for their help. Volunteers are need all three days, but the possibility of getting a ride is stronger on Friday.

Those who wish to volunteer are asked to meet at the field north of the horseshoes at Loudy-Simpson Park between 6 and 6:15 a.m. on the days they want to help.

For more information, call Looper at 970-629-0654.