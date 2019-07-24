Volunteers from Routt, Moffat County sought for trail endowment group

The Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund is seeking volunteers in Northwest Colorado.

TMEF is seeking two community volunteers to serve on the TMEF granting for a three-year term.

The TMEF board will determine trail maintenance priority and projects based on need annually. The deadline for applications is Friday, Aug. 23.

Applicants must live in Routt or Moffat County.

“The purpose of the TMEF is to provide a permanent endowment to support specific non-motorized trail and trailhead maintenance projects on public lands within the current geographical boundaries of Routt and Moffat Counties,” stated a TMEF news release.

For additional information and for an application, visit yvcf.org/trails.