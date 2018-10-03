Volunteers feel the gratitude at annual Love INC banquet

CRAIG – Supporters and volunteers felt the love along with a full stomach during the third annual thank you banquet hosted by Love INC of the Yampa Valley on Saturday at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion.

Love INC is a nonprofit church organization that was started in 2002. It functions as a group of local churches in Moffat County joining together to provide services that aren’t being offered to people. It can range from helping people move furniture to budget counseling.

They help people in Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties.

The INC doesn’t stand for incorporated, Director Pat Jones added; it stands for In the Name of Christ.

This year’s banquet had record attendance, Jones said. It was packed to the point that some people ate outside. It easily broke the first two years’ numbers, where they still had room for people to sit inside.

The banquet is Love INC’s way of collecting donations to provide some of their services, Jones said. Every dollar helps them able to do more for the community and keeps them going.

This upcoming holiday season Love INC will be helping the Salvation Army, Jones said. They will be helping ring bells and try to collect money for them.