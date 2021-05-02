Visit Moffat County to host week of events in appreciation of visitors

While this week might technically be dedicated to Moffat County visitors, Visit Moffat County director Tom Kleinschnitz knows how fun it will be for residents, too.

From Sunday through Saturday, the tourism association will host a number of events throughout the county to let visitors know they are welcome, but also to remind locals that the summer season is starting.

“I know it’s kind of strange to think about summer and fun things and a post-COVID time, but it’s real,” Kleinschnitz said. “We’ve been seeing a great rebound in visitor information requests substantially so far this year. We’re actually doing better than pre-COVID times.”

He noted that visitors are attracted to Moffat County because they are looking for a place that is more out of the way, but still has world-class offerings. Moffat County is special, but not too terribly crowded.

In 2019, Moffat County visitors spent more than $31.4 million, which generated $1.9 million in state and local taxes and provided 458 jobs to the county.

Colorado’s Great Northwest Tourism and Visitor Appreciation Week is a fairly new series in the county, but it has been quite effective. Last week, the Craig City Council approved a proclamation officially declaring this week as dedicated to tourism.

Every day of the week will have some type of event. The schedule will include:

Sunday

Grab a hot dog and a map at Good Vibes River Gear from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Kleinschnitz said guests will receive a free hot dog and a map that shows all of the access points on the Yampa River.

Additionally, there will be paleontology tours at Colorado Northwestern Community College and motocross racing at the Moffat County Moto Track.

Monday

There will be a live blacksmith demonstration, a wild game cook-off, wagon rides and Ghost Walk performances at Wyman’s Museum. Barrel Cathedral Brewery will also host a trivia night.

Tuesday

This will be a “field trip” portion of the week, with an “interpretive” opportunity for guests and residents to travel out to the Sand Wash Basin, Kleinschnitz said. Bureau of Land Management staffers will have information about the basin and take information about what residents and guests think should be happening out at the area.

Wednesday

A Moffat County Proud tourism video will be published.

Thursday

The Craig Chamber of Commerce will offer a tourism training class at the visitors’ center for frontline workers who regularly encounter Moffat County visitors to teach them about the best ways to welcome them to the area. Following that, there will be a tourism mixer at the Yampa Building, where the general public can attend and find out more information about tourism offerings in the county.

Friday

There will be an unveiling of the world’s largest watercolor at the Museum of Northwest Colorado. Later that evening, there will be a beer tasting and live music at Barrel Cathedral.

“The watercolor is going to be a big asset for us going forward and it’s just beautiful,” Kleinschnitz said.

Saturday

The week will conclude with the 35th annual “Where the Hell is Maybell?” bike ride from Craig to Maybell, as well as Spring Fest downtown.

More information about the visitor appreciation events can be found at visitmoffatcounty.com.

“We’ve got some really neat things happening that are a great representation of our culture,” Kleinschnitz said. “Our community and visitors can use this week to get their mindset ready for a successful summer.”

Finally, Visit Moffat County is hosting a contest on social media, where people can take pictures of themselves in their favorite spots in the county and tag with #PictureMoffatCounty.