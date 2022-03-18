Victory Motors to host events for National AgDay Tuesday

Victory Motors in Craig will celebrate National AgDay Tuesday, hosting a live remote appearance on a television program and inviting folks to the dealership for various ag-related festivities.

The television broadcast will be shown on RFD-TV, recognizing Victory Motors as a Certified Agriculture Dealer as a broadcaster interviews Loy Jones, treasurer of the Colorado Cattlewoman’s Association. Jones, a release indicates, will share updates on the beef industry.

The festivities at Victory Motors, which will include food for guests grilled on-site, will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.