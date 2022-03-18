Victory Motors to host events for National AgDay Tuesday
Victory Motors in Craig will celebrate National AgDay Tuesday, hosting a live remote appearance on a television program and inviting folks to the dealership for various ag-related festivities.
The television broadcast will be shown on RFD-TV, recognizing Victory Motors as a Certified Agriculture Dealer as a broadcaster interviews Loy Jones, treasurer of the Colorado Cattlewoman’s Association. Jones, a release indicates, will share updates on the beef industry.
The festivities at Victory Motors, which will include food for guests grilled on-site, will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Victory Motors to host events for National AgDay Tuesday
Victory Motors in Craig will celebrate National AgDay Tuesday, hosting a live remote appearance on a television program and inviting folks to the dealership for various ag-related festivities.