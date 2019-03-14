Victory Motors of Craig becomes one of two Ram Agriculture-certified dealers in Colorado

Farmers and ranchers are being recognized for their hard work and dedication in a new campaign that Ram trucks rolled out during the Super Bowl, and now a local company is helping fulfill the company’s global promise to support agriculture.

Victory Motors of Craig has become one of two Ram Agriculture-certified dealers in Colorado.

“Appreciation for agriculture’s needs has set deep roots with this dealership, and the Ram brand. We stand ready to offer the industry something no other truck dealer can — a partnership that understands, and delivers to those needs at every level,” said Fleet Manager Tony Maneotis.

Serving producers from I-80 to I-70, from the state lines to the Continental Divide, the program allows the business to offer the Ram AgPack — deep discounts on new vehicles, parts, and service on top of rebates, agriculture-friendly financing options, farm tire rebates, discounts on ag products and more.

The program is free to farmers and ranchers, Maneotis said. He added that Ram is working on developing a program for used vehicles.

Both large and small scale producers earning at least $1,000 from production qualify, Maneotis said.

“Even marijuana. If you grow something, come see me,” he said.

To become Ram Ag-certified, Victory Motors had to have a minimum of three team members successfully complete a curriculum prepared by agricultural partners. Victory Motors qualified eight of its staff.

“The Victory Motors of Craig Ram Ag Team will now participate in continuing education that extends their knowledge of everything important to Colorado agriculture,” stated program spokesperson Pat Driscoll in a news release. “Ongoing education, combined with what specialists learned through the ag awareness curriculum will allow this dealership to become an educated partner with area agriculture by proactively anticipating, and meeting the changing demands of its family, farm and ranch customers.”

For more information about the certification and Ram AgPack, call 970-824-4422. For a directory of all Ram-certified agriculture dealers nationwide visit ramagdealer.com.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.