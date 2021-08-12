Victory Motors hosts weekend casino night, golf scramble

Yampa Valley Golf Course hosts the golf portion of the Victory Motors Drive 4 Life event, seen in this 2019 file photo, each year.

Craig Press file

This weekend, locals can play a round of golf or test their luck for charity at Victory Motors’ Rick Upchurch Drive 4 Life Tournament. The tournament’s proceeds will go to the Moffat County Cancer Society.

Since 2016, Victory Motors has hosted yearly events to raise money for cancer research in the community. Steve Maneotis, owner of Victory Motors, said there wasn’t a specific fundraising goal for this weekend, and he’s very excited to bring the event back in person. Last year, the event was not held in person because of COVID-19 concerns.

“This community is very proactive,” Steve said. “People call all the time throughout the year to ask what they can do to help out (Moffat County Cancer Society).”

Beginning Saturday night, Victory Motors will host the Drive 4 Life Wild Wild West Casino Night in its showroom. Tickets are $45 per person to attend and play, and that cost will include appetizers for the evening, and there will be a cash bar for attendees, as well. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the buffet for the night opens at 6 p.m., with gaming and a silent auction closing out the event from 7-10 p.m. The showroom is located at 2705 W First St. in Craig.

While Wild West attire is welcome at the event, it is not required to attend the casino night.

The weekend’s events will continue on Sunday, where competitors can play a round of golf at Yampa Valley Golf Course (2179 Highway 394) for charity.

Steve’s wife Irene is a stage 4 cancer survivor, which was the root of the event’s founding. Steve gives full credit to his wife as to why the event has brought in thousands of dollars over its five-year run. In 2019, the cancer drive surpassed $100,000 in donations.

“Before this started, all (Moffat County Cancer Society) could do was give each family $25 for out-of-town treatments, and that doesn’t mean much with the price of gas today,” Irene said. “Now, we’re able to give each family around $600.”

The four-man scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Sunday morning and will continue throughout the day. To play in the tournament, competitors will pay a $90 fee that will include lunch, golf cart access and green fees. Steve said currently there are 24 teams registered to play on Sunday.

The weekend will also host celebrity guests for autographs and photos, including former athletes like Rick Upchurch, Billy Van Heusen, Walter Davis and Roger Nickell and Republican governor candidate Greg Lopez.

Prizes will also be up for grabs. Trips to Hawaii and Montego Bay Casino in Nevada are among the large prizes, as well as a $500 cash prize, steaks for a year and a new set of clubs.

Last weekend, the Colorado Cruisers Car Club hosted several events to help raise money for Victory Motors’ cancer drive. Included in the events was a 50/50 raffle, where half of the raffle’s funds went to the winner, and the other half went straight to the cancer drive.

People who are still interested in attending this weekend’s events can call Victory Motors at 970-824-4422 for tickets.