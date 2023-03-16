Victory Motors has big plans as Moffat County celebrates National Ag Day on March 21

Tuesday, March 21, is National Ag Day, and Victory Motors, a Certified Agriculture dealer, is celebrating by putting on an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the dealership.

During the event, Victory Motors will have the local Future Farmers of America group serving hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks for a donation that will go back to the group. The meat is being donated by AGP Game Processing, Mountain Meat Packing and the Fitch Ranch Artisan Meat Co.

There will also be vendors from the AG Pack and John Deere at the event, as well as MJK Sales and Feed, Frontier Station, Mountain Machinery, Stan Sjostrom Rinke sprinkling system, the Cattlemen’s and Cattlewomen’s associations, Severson Supply, Murdoch’s, Mountain Meats, Fitch’s and AGP Processing. According to event organizers, there will also be a presentation showing ranchers how they save as much as $30,000 on products at no cost to the ranch.

Additionally, Tony Maneotis and Moffat County Commissioner Donald Broom of the Sombrero Ranch have been invited to Fort Worth, Texas, to be on RFD-TV on Tuesday for Ag Day, and then they will also have RFD-TV live at 12:45 p.m. for the event at Victory Motors.

Victory has also been giving away meat bundles worth $400 for the months of February and March to anyone who purchases a new or used vehicle with $100 of that also going to the local Cancer Society.