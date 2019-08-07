Victory Motors Cancer Drive returns Aug. 17, 18

Justin Kawcak hopes for a good roll of the dice at the craps table during casino night at the Victory Motors Cancer Drive at Quality Inn & Suites.

Andy Bockelman/staff

The Victory Motors Cancer Drive returns with multiple activities benefiting Moffat County Cancer Society.

The event’s casino night and silent auction takes place Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Quality Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with a buffet at 6 and gaming from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40 apiece and good for $200 in chips, buffet access and one drink.

Aug. 18 sees the event take to Yampa Valley Golf Course for the third annual Rick Upchurch Drive 4 Life Golf Tournament with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

The tourney partners with the Ladies Golf Association as well as Upchurch, a former Denver Bronco who has battled chronic myeloid leukemia.

Upchurch and fellow pro athletes Billy Van Heusen, Charlie Adams, Ron Egloff, Le-Lo Lang, Walter Davis, Dave Studdard will be joining players on the links

A long drive competition offers a trip for two to Pebble Beach with a hole-in-one. Trips to Cancun, Mexico are also at stake.

Space is limited, and registration is $90 per player.

For more information, call 970-824-4422.