Victim ID’d in Harvey Gap Reservoir drowning

Boats search the still waters of Harvey Gap Reservior as the sun sets over the nearby mountains Thursday evening north of Silt. Garfield county Search and Rescue responded to the reservoir for a possible drowning. Searchers recovered the body of a middle aged man around 12:25 a.m. Friday.

Kyle Mills/Glenwood Post Independent

The body recovered from a drowning at Harvey Gap Reservoir has been identified.

The Garfield County Coroner identified Silt resident Justin Yenter, 37, as the victim. According to investigators, Yenter was on a boat in the reservoir when a gust of wind knocked him overboard into the water.

His death was consistent with a drowning, according to the coroner’s office. It is being investigated as an accident.

Garfield County Search and Rescue was called to Harvey Gap on Thursday at around 7 p.m., but his body wasn’t recovered until around 12:45 a.m. He was located at a depth of 35 feet and about 800 feet from shore by Colorado State Parks and Wildlife and the Summit Dive Team members, states the press release.

Care Flight was also used in the search, flying over the lake during daylight hours to try and locate Yenter in the water or along the shore.