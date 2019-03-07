Vicious canine gets a spot in Craig’s doggie jail: On the Record — March 6

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, March 6

6:46 a.m. At the Golden Antler Motel, police in Craig initiated a traffic stop and issued a verbal warning to a driver for speeding.

7:41 a.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, police responded to a theft report. The reporting party said a cellphone had been taken by the roommate, but later reported the phone had been recovered. Officers cleared the call.

7:49 a.m. At the Moffat County District Attorney's Office, police responded to a report of a threat. The incident is under investigation.

9:27 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police responded to a theft report. The incident is under investigation.

12:05 p.m. In Craig, police executed a warrant and arrested a 21-year-old Craig man on an outside warrant.

12:22 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, police responded to an animal complaint. Officers said they received a call concerning a vicious dog that was reportedly fighting with other dogs and possibly going after at least one Craig resident. Animal control captured and impounded the dog.

12:24 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police responded to a property damage crash call near a trailer park. The incident is under investigation.

3:52 p.m. At the intersection of West Victory Way and Finley Lane, police responded to a property damage crash call. No injuries were reported, and both vehicles were driveable. No citations were issued.

8:11 p.m. On the 600 block of Riford Road, police responded to a report of a civil problem following a possible violation of a temporary restraining order on social media. Upon investigation, officers found the complaint to be unfounded.

11:43 p.m. In Craig, police a warrant and arrested a Craig man.