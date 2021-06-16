 VFW holding Independence Day parade | CraigDailyPress.com
Staff reports
Local veterans are part of the 2018 Fourth of July parade.
File photo

The local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) will hold a July 4th parade Monday, July 5, at 10 a.m.

Lineup starts at Veteran’s Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m. Cash prizes totaling $175 will be awarded to first, second and third place.

Contact Mark Wicks for more information at 970-326-6998.

