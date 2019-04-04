 Veterans Resource Tour comes to Craig Thursday, April 11 | CraigDailyPress.com

Veterans Resource Tour comes to Craig Thursday, April 11

Craig Press staff
File photo

Representatives from the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs provide materials, answer questions and help file claims during a town hall held at the VFW in Craig. On Thursday, April 11 the VA will be back to hold a resource day.

Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System will hold a veterans resource tour from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at Veteran’s Hall, 419 E. Victory Way.

Information and help with VA Healthcare enrollment, VA benefits, VA programs, and support will be offered to area veterans. The VA is seeking “veteran-centric organizations” that have programs for vets, offer discounts or other veteran services — to participate in this event.

To learn more and participate call 970-244-1324.

