Veterans Resource Tour comes to Craig Thursday, April 11

Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System will hold a veterans resource tour from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at Veteran’s Hall, 419 E. Victory Way.

Information and help with VA Healthcare enrollment, VA benefits, VA programs, and support will be offered to area veterans. The VA is seeking “veteran-centric organizations” that have programs for vets, offer discounts or other veteran services — to participate in this event.

To learn more and participate call 970-244-1324.