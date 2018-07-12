Veterans poker run zooms across two states

CRAIG — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Poker Run will be rolling across Craig, then heading north into Wyoming at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 21, at the Craig VFW, 419 E Victory Way, the starting point of the poker run.

The poker run will go through Baggs and Encampment in Wyoming, then return to Colorado, with Walden being the final destination.

Registration fee is $30 and includes dinner, beer and a card. There is an additional $10 for a second hand rider.

For more information about the poker run, call Gerald Martinez at 575-707-1622.