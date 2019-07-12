Veterans poker run rides July 20, starting in Craig

A wave of motorcycles was among the procession during the 2019 Fourth of July parade.

Andy Bockelman

The Veterans of Foreign Wars’ third annual Warriors Poker Run will be starting in Craig before traveling across Northwest Colorado Saturday, July 20.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Craig VFW, 419 E. Victory Way, the poker run will include stops in Yampa, Kremmling, and Steamboat Springs before looping all the way back to Craig.

Cash payouts go to the holders of the best poker hands, as well as low-ball and door prizes.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a fee of $30 for entry and dinner, with additional fees for extra riders.

For more information about the poker run, call Gerald Martinez at 575-707-1622.