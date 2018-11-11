Veterans honored at ‘Thanksgiving’ dinner in Craig on Veterans Day

CRAIG — Thanksgiving Day dinner arrived early in Craig as The Lighthouse of Craig honored veterans, family and friends with a special dinner.

“We have so much to be thankful for… the good outweighs the bad,” said Pastor Tony Bohrer as he asked the room to join him in thanking veterans for their service.

Veteran Patrick Winn served in the army from 2009 until 2012 and said that he felt very welcome and was looking forward to eating some “great food.” He also said that while they may not always have a chance to express their appreciation, veterans appreciate the community for holding events and activities to honor all those who have served.

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Craig Post 4265 presented a color guard before the festivities.

Veteran and color guard member Gerald Martinez said that for himself, as for many veterans, the transition to civilian life was difficult, but it was made easier by the support he received from other veterans and the community at large.

Life is full of ups and downs and challenges, but that’s a good thing, said Bohrer who used an analogy of someone hooked up to a heart monitor to explain “if you have a heartbeat it’ll go up and down.”

He then challenged the audience to “look around and find things you’re grateful for… the good and the bad,” each day. “If you struggle to find something to be grateful for his (God’s) mercy is every lasting.”

In recalling Thessalonians 5:15-18, Bohrer finished his remarks “in everything give thanks” and asked all those gathered to “thank our Veterans,” before leading the blessing of the meal.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.