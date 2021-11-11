Veterans gather at schools across Craig for Veterans Day events

Local veterans gathered for an event in their honor at Moffat County High School Thursday morning.

Eliza Noe / Craig Press

Local veterans gathered at Moffat County High School Thursday as part of the district’s Veterans Day celebrations.

Students in the Students to Work Alliance Program (SWAP) served coffee and pastries to the veterans as they spoke together about their time in service. Trinity Schenck, an employment specialist with SWAP, said that the breakfast is just another way for veterans to connect with students at the high school.

“My dad’s a veteran, and he doesn’t really get to interact with students like this,” Schenck said. “So it’s nice to see everyone from our community who has served in the military interact with a variety of generations. Then (Thursday) afternoon, we invited all of our high schoolers with military aspirations to the veterans’ lunch, so that the kids can interact with people who have served all throughout their lifetimes.”

One of the veterans who attended Thursday’s breakfast was Richard Wagoner, who joined the service in 1970. He has served in states across the United States, as well as Vietnam, Guam, Korea and Germany. Wagoner said that events on Veterans Day make him proud of his service to his country. Wagoner was joined by Don Dorland, who said he not only goes to Veterans Day events because of his own time in the service, but to honor his fellow veterans, as well.

An American Flag flies at the corner of Yampa Avenue and Victory Way Thursday, placed by the Rotary Club to celebrate Veterans Day.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

“It’s nice to see the young kids appreciate us, because when I came home, the adults didn’t,” Wagoner said. “When I got home, my dad and I went up to one of the restaurants where he had coffee, and they made me a steak. Then, two weeks ago, I got a telephone call. The Cattlewomen are giving out steaks to veterans. I mean to tell you, when they stopped at my back door and gave me a steak, it almost brought me to tears because if you get a steak from somebody, they appreciate you.”

Wagoner added that he wants younger veterans to know that there are resources for them at the American Legion, the VFW and other veterans’ groups.

“If they’re eligible to join, they need to,” Wagoner said. “We’ve got so many older veterans that are passing away. We need young people to come in, and we need the insight that the younger people have. You know, there is a generation gap. There will be until we get younger people in.”