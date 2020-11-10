Veterans Day celebrations will look a bit different in Moffat County

Ron Eplin speaks in the microphone to a large of group of Moffat County High School students in their auditorium Monday, Nov. 11.

Veterans Day in Moffat County will look a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the community will still show its immense respect on Veterans Day to the men and women who fought for our freedoms.

This year, there will not be a Veterans Day ceremony at Moffat County High School. In years past, the Veterans Day celebration at Moffat County High School had included an assembly with a tribute to local veterans, followed by lunch as students would eat and converse with the guests of honor.

That won’t happen this year, but veterans are currently planning to show up to Sunset Elementary Wednesday morning at 7:45 a.m. for a flag-raising ceremony that will be broadcast into the schools via Zoom.

Later in the morning, a drive-by parade is scheduled to go past Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab, according to veteran Frank Sadvar.

COMMISSIONERS PROCLAIM VETERANS APPRECIATION DAY

Moffat County Commissioners Ray Beck, Don Cook and Donald Broom proclaimed Wednesday, November 11 Veterans Appreciation Day in Moffat County during Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting.

According to the official proclamation, it states that, “many veterans have served as teachers, coal miners, electric lineman, engineers, business owners, first responders, employees of local government, are exceptional parents, farmers, and ranchers, each have made contributions to civilian life that serve as a testament to their dedication to the well-being of our great country.”

Proclaiming that, commissioners wish to honor veterans who have served the country, both past and present.

“The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners, by virtue of the authority vested in us by the people of Moffat County, do hereby proclaim November 11,2020 as Veterans Appreciation Day and that all citizens observe the same with appropriate ceremonies in honor of those who served to preserve the principles of justice, freedom, and democracy.”

CPW SAYS VETERANS, ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY ADMITTED FREE STATE PARK ENTRY ON VETERANS DAY

As a thank you to U.S. military members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it’s offering veterans, active-duty military, and the National Guard free admission to any of Colorado’s 42 state parks on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Veterans and military members, resident and nonresidents, can pick up a free Veterans Day Pass at any Colorado state park or CPW office by showing proof of military service.

The free park pass provides a chance to experience Colorado’s state parks and the diverse wildlife and terrain they showcase. All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.

CPW also offers military benefits for outdoor activities to active duty military, veterans, and disabled veterans. Programs include free admission to state parks on Veterans Day, free admission to all state parks in August, year-round free entry to all state parks to residents with Colorado Disabled Veterans license plates and free small game and fishing combination licenses for qualified disabled veterans.

