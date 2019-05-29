Veterans clinic in Craig getting new location

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs has a new location in store for Craig vets in need of a health check-up.

In a news release, Craig’s VA clinic announced it will move to Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way, Ste. 116.

The clinic will be closed May 30 to June 14 but is slated for a soft opening June 17 followed by an official rededication from 1 to 3 p.m. June 26.

Podiatry patients wishing to be seen June 6 and June 7 will be seen in the mobile medical van at the VA’s new location, according to the release.

“We sincerely thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we are working diligently on the new clinic location to better serve our veterans,” the release said.

For more information, call 970-824-6721 for the local clinic or 970-242-0731 for VA Western Colorado Health Care System in Grand Junction.