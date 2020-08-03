Veterans Charity Ride to stop in Craig Tuesday afternoon

The Veterans Charity Ride will roll through Craig Tuesday, handing out PPE to Memorial Regional Health and VFW Post 4265.

Tuesday August 4th Location – VFW in Craig, CO – 419 East Victory Way, Craig, CO 81625

– 419 East Victory Way, Craig, CO 81625 Time – 4-5pm

Join the PPE Presentation as the Veterans Charity Ride presents bundled packages filled with masks, gloves, and sanitizer to local first responders and public officials.

A group of 15 veterans will ride into town Tuesday afternoon as part of Veterans Charity Ride, delivering much-need personal protection equipment to Memorial Regional Health and VFW Post 4265.

This will be the fifth year the ride has stopped in Craig, according to founder Dave Frey.

“We love coming to Craig,” Frey said. “The people of Craig, the VFW, the fire department, police chief, mayor…just the support and acknowledgement from the town really helps our guys heal. It’s a great stop for us and is really beneficial for our guys.”

Veterans Charity Ride (VCR), started by veterans for veterans, is a non-profit organization that delivers Motorcycle Therapy and additional life changing, life-saving holistic programs specifically designed to assist wounded and amputee combat veterans with their needs and the issues they deal with on a daily basis, according to the organization’s website.

The veterans are on a trip to Sturgis for the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The group of veterans started their ride in Moab, Utah on July 29, where the group cruised through the mountainous roads of Utah, before coming to a quick stop in Craig.

The group will then ride on to Fort Collins and ride through some of the nation’s most scenic backroads and highways before arriving at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota on August 7.

The Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis was conceived and developed by Frey , a veteran Army Parattrooper, and Emmy Award-winning producer and director Robert Manciero, using the therapeutic effects of motorcycle riding to create an adventure of a lifetime for wounded veterans.

The group will be riding a variety of Indian Motorcycle models, outfitted with ReKluse auto clutch systems and custom-built Champion Sidecars for amputee and paraplegic veterans, according to a press release from Indian Motorcycles, the nation’s first motorcycle company.

The 10-day trip provides an experience for veterans to bond by implementing team-building exercises that allow riders to share stories and memories of their service during a two-week, mind-cleansing motorcycle ride.

“During these extraordinary times, getting our veterans out of the house and supporting them with the liberating power of motorcycle therapy is more important than ever,” said Frey.

Along with the therapeutic ride, this year, as a response to COVID-19, the VCR will implement a “service before self” initiative to show appreciation to first responders who have been working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating PPE items throughout the ride while following strict safety and sanitary guidelines.

“Our nation’s veterans and healthcare workers are an inspiration, and we’re grateful to be a part of an experience that honors their selflessness and sacrifices for our country,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President for Indian Motorcycle. “We’re honored to continue supporting the Veterans Charity Ride and are humbled by their work and positive impact on our veterans.”

To support the Veterans Charity Ride, donate, or to learn more visit IndianMotorcycle.com and VeteransCharityRide.org. Riders can also follow along on Indian Motorcycle’s social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and Veterans Charity Ride’s social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

