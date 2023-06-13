Veterans can get help filing claims, enrolling with VA on June 16 in Craig
State and local veteran’s service officers will be on site at the Major William E. Adams Telehealth Clinic in Centennial Mall from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday.
According to organizers, the service officers will be available to assist and answer questions in regards to filing claims or enrolling with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The Major William E. Adams TeleHealth Clinic is at 1111 W. Victory Way, Suite 116.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.