CRAIG — The American Legion, in cooperating with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, will host the annual Veterans Town Hall at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at the Veteran Hall, 419 E. Victory Way.

Doors will open for setup at 5:30 p.m., and the event will follow at 6.

According to a news release, the purpose of the event is to hear the voice of the veterans, their families and the community that honors them.