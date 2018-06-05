Veteran recalls D-Day spent behind enemy lines part of commemorations of June 6 — the 74th anniversary

Wednesday, June 6 is the 74th anniversary of D-Day, when some 156,000 American, British and Canadian forces landed on five beaches along a 50-mile stretch of the heavily fortified coast of France's Normandy region, starting the World War II the Battle of Normandy.

The battle lasted from June to August 1944 and ultimately resulted in the Allied liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Germany's control. The Normandy landings have been called the beginning of the end of war in Europe.

Ninety-seven-year-old Millcreek, Utah, resident John "Jack" Whipple piloted one of the hundreds of gliders to set down in the fields of France, behind enemy lines, on that June morning. He told his story as part of the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice at Normandy and honor those who lived to fight another day.

