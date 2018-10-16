Vehicles run amok: On the Record — Oct. 14 and 15

Craig Police Department

Sunday, Oct. 14

12:27 a.m. On the 1400 North Yampa Avenue, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a request for help. A man was reportedly banging on a door and threatening to kick it in. Officers contacted the person.

12:35 a.m. Near the intersection of Barclay and Ranney Streets, officers made a traffic stop and issued tickets for curfew violations.

12:43 a.m. On the 2000 block of Crockett Drive, officers responded to a complaint of loud music.

1:09 a.m. On the 2100 block of Crocket Drive, officers arrested a 40-year-old Craig man for third-degree assault, criminal mischief, and retaliation against a witness or victim.

9:59 a.m. On the 500 block of Third Avenue West, officers responded to a burglary report. Some money and a sword were reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.

12:24 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, a Ford F-250 and a Chevy Silverado were involved in a crash in a parking lot. Officers responded to the incident.

1:34 p.m. At Ocean Pearl, officers responded to a report that an aggressive man wearing a brown jacket was engaged in a verbal misunderstanding with another diner. After officers arrived, the man left the restaurant.

3:46 p.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, officers spoke with a woman who called to report that her ex was harassing her and threatening to take her child. She wanted officers to be aware of the situation.

6:35 p.m. On U.S. Highway 40, near milepost 93, officers attempted, but failed, to locate a woman in a maroon Hyundai who was reported to have stopped in the middle of the highway to use her phone.

10:41 p.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, a wallet that had been found was turned in to officers. It is now at the Public Safety Center awaiting its owner.

11:22 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to reported disturbance. The caller's upstairs neighbors were allegedly jumping up and down and screaming. Officers mediated the dispute.

Monday, Oct. 14

1:03 a.m. On the 300 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. A white SUV reportedly pulled in front of the caller’s house. No one got in or out of the vehicle. It left, traveling toward Fourth Street, before officers arrived.

8:08 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, a man wanted by another agency turned himself in.

9:42 a.m. In Craig, officers attempted to make a warrant arrest.

11:27 a.m. In Craig, a Safe2Tell report was made and is being investigated.

12:23 p.m. On the 500 block of West First Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance. The caller said a woman was outside the apartment causing a disturbance. Officers contacted both parties.

1:48 p.m. In Craig, officers attempted to make a warrant arrest.

2:26 p.m. In Craig, a Safe2Tell report was made and is being investigated.

5:34 p.m. Near the intersection of East Sixth Street and Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. A van reportedly struck a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee in a parking lot. There were no injuries.