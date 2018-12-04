Vehicles red tagged for impeding snow removal: On the Record — Dec. 3

Craig Police Department

Monday, Dec. 3

11:06 a.m. In Craig, officers with the Craig Police Department attempted to make a warrant arrest.

11:30 a.m. Near the intersection of Ranney and Barclay streets, officers red-tagged a vehicle for snow removal. Another vehicle was tagged the same day. The Craig Police Department reminds residents that vehicles need to be moved to allow for snow removal.

2:54 p.m. On the 400 block of School Street, officers arrested a 32-year-old Craig man on suspicion of second-degree assault, menacing, child abuse, obstruction, and resisting.

5:11 p.m. On the 500 block of Conner Drive, an officer assisted a person who had attempted to purchase a vehicle from eBay and never received the vehicle. A report was taken, and the incident is under investigation.

5:32 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. The driver of a black Dodge Dakota allegedly backed into a black pickup truck, causing minor damage.

5:36 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers were notified that a woman had allegedly attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. The incident is under investigation.

5:57 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Victory Way, officers issued a trespass notice on behalf of a business after a man created a disturbance.