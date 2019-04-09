Vehicles, equipment on auction block to benefit CNCC automotive/diesel technology program

Two newly restored vehicles and light plants — generators with large spotlights — will be up for sealed bid auction

From Friday, April 15 to 26, sealed bids will be accepted for a 2001 Pontiac Montana Van, 2000 Toyota 4Runner, one Wacker Neuson Light Plant and one Wacker Neuson that can be used for parts.

Proceeds of the sale will benefit the Colorado Northwestern Community College automotive/diesel technology student charger club and rock-crawler team.

“Many of the training units we have for students to practice on are used vehicles and equipment we receive as donations from the community. Some are just the cadavers that we save components from, others can be restored to a point that they can be repurposed as inexpensive basic transportation,” said David May, CNCC automotive/diesel Tech faculty.

May added that the public auction process is similar to the “arm's-length agreement sealed bid auction process” used by Moffat County and the Colorado Department of Transporation when fleet vehicles are replaced.

• Bidders will need to meet a minimum to win the bid.

• Bids are accepted through April 26.

• Bids can be delivered to locked drop box on the south side of Auto Tech Building or Mailed to David May, or David Olson at CNCC Auto Tech, 2801 W. Ninth Street, Craig, CO 81625.

• Bids will be opened and winners announced noon, Saturday, April 27 at the CNCC Auto Tech shop in Craig.

A complete listing, bid forms, and terms of agreement may be picked up at CNCC Career Tech Ed building in Craig. For more information contact Auto/Diesel Tech Instructors David May 970-824-1108 david.may@cncc.edu or David Olson 970-824-1131 david.olson@cncc.edu.