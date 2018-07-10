 Vehicle violations keep police busy: On the record July 9 | CraigDailyPress.com

Vehicle violations keep police busy: On the record July 9

Brian Smith

Craig Police Chief Walt Vanatta highlighted the courage and bravery of his officers Tuesday night during his annual report to the Craig City Council. His presentation also focused on significant cases

Craig Police Department

Monday, July 9

1:12 a.m. At the intersection of 110th and Rose streets, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a traffic stop and discovered two juveniles breaking curfew.

11:04 a.m. On the 1100 block of Sixth Street, a 27-year-old female from Craig was arrested for trespassing after being warned. 

7:09 p.m. At the intersection of Fourth and Rose streets, a driver was issued a written warning by officers.

7:24 p.m. At the intersection of Fourth and Tucker streets, a driver was issued a written warning by officers.

7:35 p.m. At the intersection of Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue, a warrant arrest was issued to a 28-year-old Hayden man.

8:43 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police responded to a report of a vehicle versus deer crash.

10:00 p.m. On the 900 block of First Street, officers responded to a report of a break-in attempt. The homeowner reported the incident after returning from vacation.

10:59 p.m. At the intersection of Fourth Avenue and B Street, officers arrested a driver for driving under restraint.