Vehicle violations keep police busy: On the record July 9

Craig Police Department

Monday, July 9

1:12 a.m. At the intersection of 110th and Rose streets, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a traffic stop and discovered two juveniles breaking curfew.

11:04 a.m. On the 1100 block of Sixth Street, a 27-year-old female from Craig was arrested for trespassing after being warned.

7:09 p.m. At the intersection of Fourth and Rose streets, a driver was issued a written warning by officers.

7:24 p.m. At the intersection of Fourth and Tucker streets, a driver was issued a written warning by officers.

Recommended Stories For You

7:35 p.m. At the intersection of Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue, a warrant arrest was issued to a 28-year-old Hayden man.

8:43 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police responded to a report of a vehicle versus deer crash.

10:00 p.m. On the 900 block of First Street, officers responded to a report of a break-in attempt. The homeowner reported the incident after returning from vacation.

10:59 p.m. At the intersection of Fourth Avenue and B Street, officers arrested a driver for driving under restraint.