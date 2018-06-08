Vehicle stolen after victim parks car with keys in it: On the Record June 7

Craig Police Department

Thursday, June 7

9:40 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers received a report of domestic violence. A woman reported the incident happened some time ago. The incident is under investigation.

11:38 a.m. At the Rapid Care Clinic, officers received a report of a dog bite. A coworker’s dog bit the victim. The dog was impounded.

12:15 p.m. At Stockmen's Liquor, officers responded to a reported vehicle theft. A customer reported they had left a vehicle parked in the lot with the keys in it. A woman on foot carrying a City Market shopping bag reportedly got in the vehicle and drove away. Officers located the vehicle and the woman, who was arrested. The 36-year-old woman, from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, was arrested for felony aggravated motor vehicle theft and criminal trespass and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

1:26 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a reported crash. A Dodge Durango struck a pole in the parking lot, causing minor damage. There were no injuries, and the vehicle was driven from the scene.

1:42 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers received a report of domestic violence. Officers spoke to the pair involved and found no proof of a crime.

2:44 p.m. On the 300 block of East Sixth Street, officers received a report of a dog bite. A woman reported she was bitten while trying to help a pregnant dog.

5:20 p.m. On the 900 block of Breeze Street, officers received a report of a package theft.

5:31 p.m. Near the Westward Hotel, a caller reported hearing a loud bang. A man reportedly blew up a water bottle for fun. No crime was found.

7 p.m. At Candlewood Suites, officers received a report of domestic violence. The incident was a verbal-only disturbance. Officers spoke to both parties involved and found no proof of a crime.

7:48 p.m. On the 600 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A man and woman were reportedly arguing. The man was in the process of moving out. Officers spoke to both parties, who agreed to separate for the night. No crime was found.

9:07 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers conducted a warrant arrest. A 19–year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant from the Moffat County Sheriff's Office for failure to comply.