Vehicle reported stolen in Craig: On the Record April 26
April 27, 2018
Craig Police Department
Thursday, April 26
3:02 a.m. On the 700 block of Steele Street, officers responded to a report of harassment.
8:03 a.m. On the 700 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a reported theft.
3:31 p.m. On the 800 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a suspicious person.
3:46 p.m. On the 800 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a suspicious person.
4:07 p.m. Near the intersection of A Street and West 8th Avenue, officers responded to a report of harassment.
4:32 p.m. On the 600 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to a reported disturbance.
6:31 p.m. Near Sherwood Forest, officers responded to a report of shots fired.
7:31 p.m. At JW Snacks, a vehicle was reported stolen.
11:01 p.m. On the 1400 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance.