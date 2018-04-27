Vehicle reported stolen in Craig: On the Record April 26

Craig Police Department

Thursday, April 26

3:02 a.m. On the 700 block of Steele Street, officers responded to a report of harassment.

8:03 a.m. On the 700 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a reported theft.

3:31 p.m. On the 800 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a suspicious person.

3:46 p.m. On the 800 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a suspicious person.

4:07 p.m. Near the intersection of A Street and West 8th Avenue, officers responded to a report of harassment.

4:32 p.m. On the 600 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to a reported disturbance.

6:31 p.m. Near Sherwood Forest, officers responded to a report of shots fired.

7:31 p.m. At JW Snacks, a vehicle was reported stolen.

11:01 p.m. On the 1400 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance.