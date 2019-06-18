Updated: Vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 394 sends Craig man to hospital

Members of Colorado State Patrol, Moffat County Sheriff's Office, and Memorial Regional Health EMS respond to a motorcycle crash Tuesday, June 18 on Colorado Highway 394.



Emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash that sent a rider to the hospital Tuesday.

Colorado State Patrol, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Fire/Rescue and Memorial Regional Health were called to the scene of the accident about 2 p.m. for a motorcycle rider injured while traveling along Colorado Highway 394, just past the turnoff for Knez Divide on Moffat County Road 33 about four miles east of Craig.

Responders attended to the rider on the south side of the highway, with members of Colorado Department of Transportation providing traffic control.

A CSP news release on the incident noted the bike was a 2015 yellow Yamaha motorcycle driven by Bruce Brennise, of Craig.

Brennise was eastbound on Highway 394 and failed to negotiate a left turn. He sustained serious injuries when he was ejected from the motorcycle as it overturned several times. Brennise was transported to Craig Memorial Hospital where he was stabilized and flown to Grand Junction for additional medical treatment.

Brennise passed away from his injuries Tuesday evening.

The crash is currently under investigation by State Patrol. Speed is suspected as a contributing factors in the crash. The roadway was dry at the time of the crash and no adverse weather conditions were noted in the immediate area.