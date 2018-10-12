Vehicle crash damages property: On the Record — Thursday, Oct. 11
October 12, 2018
Craig Police Department
Thursday, Oct. 11
7:17 a.m. 3840: On the 1000 block of Washington Street, officers with the Craig Police Department investigated a report an active alarm.
7:22 a.m. 3841: On the 1000 block of W. Victory Way, officers conducted a followup investigation.
12:58 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence.
1:59 p.m. 3850: On Mack Lane, officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash that resulted in property damage.
2:18 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report received through a Safe 2 Tell call.
2:19 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report received through a Safe 2 Tell call.
2:48 p.m. 3855: At Ramshorn Estates, officers responded to an animal complaint.
5:51 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report received through a Safe 2 Tell call.
7:06 p.m. 3870 At Elkhorn Apartments, officers investigated a report of a suspicious person, vehicle, or article.
10:19 p.m. 3871 At the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person, vehicle, or article.