Vanessa Jenkins bonds out after negligent child abuse death charge; next court appearance later this month

A Craig woman jailed after she was charged in the death of her 3-year-old son on Christmas Eve was freed on bond Thursday.

According to Moffat County clerk and recorder staff, 26-year-old Vanessa Allison Jenkins bonded out of the Moffat County jail about 9 p.m. Thursday — some eight hours after a bond hearing before Judge Sandra Gardner, who set Jenkins’ bond at $10,000.

County clerk and recorder staff said Jenkins forfeited $1,500 in assets Thursday to a local bonding agent to secure her release.

According to arrest records, 26-year-old Vanessa Allison Jenkins, aka Vanessa Jenkins Day, was arrested Wednesday, April 3, on a charge of child abuse negligently causing death.

A 13-page redacted arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Craig Press Thursday details the circumstances surrounding the fire, in which Jenkins said she found herself waking up on the couch to her home ablaze and her child screaming as the room he was in was engulfed in flames.

Police said an autopsy later showed high concentrations of carbon monoxide in the boy’s blood, suggesting he was alive when the fire started. The affidavit says an autopsy showed the child’s cause of death was thermal burns with smoke inhalation and his manner of death was ruled as accidental.

Police said Jenkins admitted her son had used a lighter to set fire to a bedsheet on at least one occasion. The affidavit says the child had also possibly set a mattress on fire in the weeks before the Christmas Eve fire claimed his life.

Jenkins appeared via video conference Wednesday and could be seen sobbing quietly into her hands as the charge of criminal negligence in the death of her child were read aloud.

Jenkins is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. April 23 in Judge Sandra Gardner’s Moffat County Court #2.

