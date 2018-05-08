Vandals reportedly damage sign, then return to fix it: On the Record May 7

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, May 7

8:34 a.m. On the 200 block of East Ninth Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance. A fight reportedly occurred after school.

8:37 a.m. Near the intersection of Ninth and Pershing streets, officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested a 35-year-old Craig man for driving with a restrained or revoked license and violation of bond conditions.

12:06 p.m. Near the intersection of East Eighth and Legion streets, a person reported finding $4 blowing in the street.

12:12 p.m. On the 1700 block of East Seventh Street, officers received a report of vandalism. A person was reportedly throwing eggs at a home. There was no damage, and the caller believed the incident had happened overnight.

12:13 p.m. In the Craig area, a caller reported campaign signs were stolen.

3:22 p.m. On the 600 block of Westridge Road, officers responded to a crash. One vehicle reportedly rear-ended another after following too close.

3:52 p.m. On the 300 block of Colorado Highway 13, officers responded to a report of trespassing. A business said a man was in the lobby who had been served a notice of trespass. Officers served the man a trespass notice when he lingered on the property for four hours Friday. Officers spoke with the man.

6:33 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, officers received a report of a missing or runaway juvenile.

8:16 p.m. On the 300 block of Juniper Place, a caller reported two boys on bicycles had destroyed a real estate sign. The boys reportedly returned and fixed the sign, leaving no damage.

10:01 p.m. On the 3000 block of Douglas Street, officers responded to a reported prowler. A man who was evicted from the home was reportedly seen looking into the window of the house before fleeing. Officers spoke with the man, who said he had not been on the property since earlier in the day. The incident is under investigation.