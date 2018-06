Van rolls into ditch on U.S. Highway 40 between Craig, Hayden

CRAIG — A van was involved in a rollover crash around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, near mile marker 101 on U.S. Highway 40, near the rest stop between Hayden and Craig.

The van rolled off of the highway, landing upside down in a shallow, water-filled ditch on the north side of the road. All occupants were uninjured and were able to get out of the vehicle, according to scanner traffic at the time of the incident.

Colorado State Patrol, West Routt Fire Protection, Routt County Sheriff’s Office and West Routt EMS responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash and whether any other vehicles were involved remains unclear. Names of the occupants have not been released.