Vallarta’s Mexican Restaurant announces temporary closure due to water pipe issues

The logo for Vallarta's Mexican Restaurant, which has announced their indefinite closure.



Vallarta’s Mexican Restaurant announced on Facebook Wednesday morning that they will be closed until further notice due to a water pipe issue within the area.

Wednesday’s post announcing a closure was the second post in two days regarding water pipe issues from the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant first posted about issues that their neighbor was having with a water pipe on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Wednesday morning’s post reads, “Sorry customers, but we are having to close our business for now until further notice. Our neighbors are still having issues with their pipes and at this time (the) city has no idea how long the water will be shut off and when it’ll be restored. We will keep you posted. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding!!!”

It is unclear when the business, located at 2705 W. Victory Way, will reopen.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

