Vallarta’s Mexican Restaurant announces temporary closure due to water pipe issues
Vallarta’s Mexican Restaurant announced on Facebook Wednesday morning that they will be closed until further notice due to a water pipe issue within the area.
Wednesday’s post announcing a closure was the second post in two days regarding water pipe issues from the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant first posted about issues that their neighbor was having with a water pipe on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Wednesday morning’s post reads, “Sorry customers, but we are having to close our business for now until further notice. Our neighbors are still having issues with their pipes and at this time (the) city has no idea how long the water will be shut off and when it’ll be restored. We will keep you posted. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding!!!”
It is unclear when the business, located at 2705 W. Victory Way, will reopen.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
moneill@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User