Vallarta’s keeps cooking in new location, winner of seven awards

Take a seat at Vallarta’s Mexican Restaurant on any given night and there’s more than high spirits and spicy dishes that will greet you.

Vallarta’s won seven distinctions from Best of Moffat County voters this year:

• Best Cocktails

• Best Dinner Restaurant

• Best Mexican Restaurant

• Best Family Restaurant

• Best Margarita

• Best Salsa

• Best Server — Tori Snyder

The establishment truly is a family restaurant, given many of its employees share a surname.

“She has 10 kids and six of them work here,” part-owner Cassandra Nunez said of her mother-in-law. “So we’re all a big family.”

Cassandra Nunez is spicing up Craig’s Mexican food scene.

As far as specialty dishes go, Vallarta’s has plenty on the menu.

“I would say we’re known for our crispy rellenos,” Nunez said. “Our fajitas are a go. A lot of people like our fajitas. Our molcajete dish is pretty popular.”

Molcajete consists of a bowl of a spicy-sweet red tomatillo sauce complete with bell peppers, onions, cheese, and fresh jalapeños garnished with fresh slices of seasoned chicken, carne asada, carne adobada (spicy pork), and bacon-wrapped shrimp.

Vallarta’s molcajete dish will spice your night up nicely.

The spicy dish is perfect for a family night or a date out with your special someone when coupled with margaritas.

Renovations maintained the original bar and liquor license from the 1940s.

“We still have the original liquor license,” Nunez said.

Nunez said they are delighted to be in Craig at their new location since February. After many years in Centennial Mall, the business took over the long-vacant site near Craig’s western boundary, Signal Hill Inn along Victory Way.

“If you’d seen this building before we touched it, you’d think there’s no way we could remodel it,” Nunez said. “But the owners of the building, they worked with us and pushed us. Without them, I don’t know if we could’ve done it.”