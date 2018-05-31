Vail native, gubernatorial candidate Mike Johnston reaches out to the NRA

SILVERTHORNE — Vail native and former state Sen. Mike Johnston says he’s the only Democrat in a crowded Colorado governor’s race for his party’s nomination in the June 26 primary who owns guns and knows how to use them.

“I own four guns right now and I’m very proud of it, and I’ve owned guns since I was 10,” Johnston said. “I’m comfortable to challenge anyone in the race, Republican or Democrat, to a shooting contest if they want to do that.”

But rather than head to the local gun range or sporting clays shooting park, Johnston prefers to fire off a few salvos of reasonable dialogue on a topic that’s come to define his campaign. And he wants to engage the people he says need the most convincing when it comes to additional guns laws — members of the National Rifle Association.

“If we get everyone at the same table here, Coloradans can solve this problem — even at what people would think of as the extremes of this issue,” Johnston says of Colorado’s legacy of mass shootings from Columbine to Aurora. “It’s not political stakeholders, and it’s not leaders of organizations. It’s the citizens who are the ones who live this every day.”

Those are the folks Johnston is inviting to what he’s calling a “family dinner” at the Wynkoop Brewery in Denver on Wednesday, May 30: veterans, police officers, shooting survivors, gun-control advocates and NRA members. No politicians or policymakers — other than Johnston.

‘RED FLAG’ SUPPORT

It will be made up of regular folks such as the ones he met May 19 at a Friends of the NRA fundraiser in Silverthorne. Johnston skipped a gun-control debate on the Front Range that night where no Republicans or NRA members were expected to attend, instead heading up to the mountains to talk about gun rights.

Three of the first four NRA members he talked to that night at the Central Rockies Friends of the NRA banquet at Blue River Pavilion supported some form of red-flag legislation to temporarily take guns away from people with mental health issues who pose a threat to themselves or others.

“I felt like there are NRA members who feel the same way and why don’t we go straight to them and open the conversation up instead of staying in our corners and throwing stones?” Johnston said. “It was very affirming to find that on this issue of red flags there is actually a lot of agreement.”