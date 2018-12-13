Vail businesses evacuated as bomb threat email causes scares across Colorado, Utah

Several businesses and individuals around the Vail Valley received a bomb threat email early Thursday afternoon.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Avon Police Department have responded to Falcon Point Condominiums in Avon and Post Montane in Beaver Creek.

Vail Daily reported that both properties were evacuated as of 12:30 p.m., according to Tracy LeaClair, public information officer with the Eagle River Fire Protection District said.

Employees and emergency responders were following bomb threat procedures established during annual drills. No devices have been located at this time, LeClair said.

“At this point, we’re attempting to identify whether a threat actually exists,” said Tracy LeClair, public information officer for Eagle River Fire Protection District.

The threats asked for several things, including crypto currency, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The threats said that if their demands are not met, “a small but damaging device will be detonated,” LeClair said.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said that authorities in Jefferson County and Mesa County have turned up nothing.

Craig Police Department stated Thursday afternoon that no such threats had yet been reported by any local entities.

Similar threats popped up as far away as Park City, Utah, and elsewhere.

The Park Record reported that its building was evacuated midday Thursday after several newspaper staffers received what was determined to be a hoax email message indicating there was a bomb in the building and demanding $20,000 in bitcoin by the end of the day.

Organizations in a number of other cities across Utah, including West Valley City, South Jordan and St. George, also received bomb threats.