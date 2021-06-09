Vaccination bus coming to Craig
Craig Press
Craig and Moffat County residents still in need of the COVID-19 vaccine will have an opportunity to remedy that three times next week in three different locations.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) vaccination bus is coming to Craig Tuesday, June 15, Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19.
Tuesday, the bus will be at Centennial Mall, 1111 W Victory Way, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, the bus will be at Columbine Apartments, 655 Wickes Ave., from noon to 8 p.m.
Saturday, the bus will be at Cedar Mountain Mobile Home Park, 1388 W 3rd St., from noon to 8 p.m.
In all three cases, no health insurance, ID or appointment is required, nor is there a charge for the vaccine. The bus is a service to target vulnerable populations, but any are invited to get the shot.
COVID-19 vaccines are also available by appointment at Memorial Regional Health. Call 970-826-2400 to set up an appointment. There is no charge or insurance requirement at MRH, either.
