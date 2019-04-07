Utility player: Moffat County’s Trinitie Beckner signs for college soccer

Each fall and winter, Moffat County High School’s Trinitie Beckner has been a crucial part of helping things run smoothly from the sidelines for Bulldog sports, though it’s in the springtime when she truly gets to shine as an athlete.

And, that luminescence will continue all the more after she graduates.

Trinitie signed her letter of intent Friday, in front of an enthusiastic Moffat County student body, to compete for soccer program at La Junta’s Otero Junior College this fall.

The second MoCo athlete in as many days to commit to college-level soccer, Trinitie had MCHS coach Nathalie Boelen speaking on her behalf. Though Boelen is in her first year heading the boys and girls teams in Craig, she said she was immediately impressed with Trinitie’s attitude upon meeting her.

“She’s been a four-year starter for our program and has been a vital part of keeping this program together,” Boelen said.

Boelen added that Trinitie’s talents in multiple areas on the soccer field as a quintessential utility player will make her a solid addition to a college team.

“She’s just as good as a forward as a midfielder, as you can tell if you’ve been to our games,” she said. “I put her everywhere we need her, so that’ll be very beneficial to any team she’s on. I’m hoping even some four-year schools will be looking at her.”

Family members Delanie Bragg, Natasha Plantiko, Dorothy Bragg, Charisma Delgado and Justice McMillan were all present for the big moment, as well.

“We’re so proud of her going on to the college level like this,” Delanie Bragg said of her daughter.

Trinitie said she had first been approached well over a year ago by Kevin Hurtado, who briefly worked with the Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s team before accepting a position with the Otero Rattlers.

“He was even asking me to train with the CNCC team,” she said.

Hurtado was present Friday to catch his latest athlete’s signing.

“She’s going to bring a lot of work and commitment and technical ability to the team,” he said. “Her character and commitment to her sport is definitely a trait that we’re looking for. She’ll get to meet a whole new environment and whole new group of girls, and I think she’ll fit right in.”

Trinitie said she plans to study emergency medical training at Otero. It’s a path she’s already stepped toward somewhat as the team manager for MCHS football and basketball — four years for the former, three in the latter — part of which involved looking after players’ physical wellbeing, primarily through hydration.

“When I’m on the sidelines, I’m trying to take care of everybody, and even when I’m on the soccer field, I kind of have that attribute and making sure everybody around me is fine,” she said.