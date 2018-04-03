USDA Rural Development State Director joins board breaking ground on MRH medical office building in Craig

CRAIG — Small gold shovels filled with dirt were scooped up by members of the Memorial Regional Health Board of Trustees and a U.S. Department of Agriculture state official during a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, April 2.

“A new medical office building is critical to give our community better access to care in a convenient facility that is up to code,” said MRH Board Chair Todd Jourgensen.

Board members were joined by USDA State Director Sallie Clark. Her agency is the lender for a loan that will finance a large part of the estimated $29 million project.

“The focus at USDA is on healthy communities, especially rural communities, where there are more challenges due to the need to travel to get quality care,” Clark said. “Creating a one-stop -shop for quality care in a rural community is a high priority for (USDA) Secretary (Sonny) Perdue. It’s important for us to support infrastructure, partnerships and innovation. This project has all three.”

MRH CEO Andy Daniels thanked the employee, businesses, board members, MRH Foundation, community members and many other partners who have joined together in support of the new facility.