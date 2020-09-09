USDA extends free lunches for Moffat County School District students through the end of the year

Moffat County School District Food Service workers Chrissy Winters (right) and Letica Perez (left) work on bagging up lunches for students April 15 at Sandrock Elementary.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

The United States Department of Agriculture announced it has extended its plan to serve free meals to all children into the fall months to ensure all children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the pandemic. The extension means any student enrolled in Moffat County School District under this program will receive lunch or breakfast at no cost.

This means that any child under the age of 18 can receive one free breakfast and one free lunch daily in MCSD buildings.

This waiver extension from the USDA is in effect through December 31, 2020 or until funds are exhausted. Parents are encouraged to apply for the Free and Reduced Meal Program so that children can still be covered after the extension ends.

The new program is available to all students, not just those in financial need. Students learning remotely, online, or who are out on quarantine can all receive a nutritious lunch. Parents are asked to work with their individual schools to arrange for safe pick up of meals if their student is not attending that day.

“All students attending school in-person can eat for free at their schools regularly scheduled breakfast and lunch times,” the school district said in a letter to parents. “For hybrid students (MCHS/CMS), additional meals will be provided at the end of your in-person days to take home for your remote learning days. Additional meals can be provided to all students for the weekend as well.

“For MoCo Virtual Students, meals will be provided on weekdays at the Early Childhood Center located at 600 Texas Ave. Community members aged 18 and under (whether or not enrolled with the school district) can also pick up meals at the Early Childhood Center. A child does not need to be present to collect the meals.”

Additionally, school districts receive targeted financial support based on the percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch. This financial support funds programs designed to further assist the learning needs of students living in need.

This benefit is a continuation of the summer meal program and is effective immediately at local schools. The school district keeps a count of meals served and submits this information to the USDA for reimbursement to cover the cost of the meals. No names or identifiable information are submitted as part of this information.

For more information regarding the free lunches program, contact MCSD’s Nutrition Services at (970)824-2160.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com