USDA, conservation district to host June 13 meeting

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Moffat County and the Colorado First Conservation District will host a Fiscal Year 2018 Local Working Group meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. June 13 at Craig’s USDA Service Center, 145 Commerce St.

The purpose of this annual LWG meeting is to bring together conservation stakeholders to discuss conservation topics and issues, and to set local conservation priorities to help farmers, ranchers and private landowners conserve and manage the natural resources.

The meeting also updates attendees on recent conservation efforts and allows for an opportunity to collect public input to help guide future conservation activities. Through regular identification of conservation opportunities, effective Farm Bill investments can continue to benefit Moffat County. Farmers, ranchers, conservationists, and others interested in obtaining Federal technical and financial assistance to improve private lands are invited to participate.

For more information, contact Kendall Smith, district conservationist, at 970-329-3156 or visit http://www.co.nrcs.usda.gov/.