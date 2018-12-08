USA Today names Winter Park top ski resort in North America

WINTER PARK — Winter Park Resort has no shortage of accolades or name recognition, but can now officially call itself the best ski resort in North America.

USA Today announced its 2018 Ski and Snowboard Readers’ Choice Award’s top 10 ski resorts Friday and Winter Park Resort topped the list.

"There are some really, really stellar resorts on that list and to come out on top is really special," said Steve Hurlbert, director of communications and public relations for the resort. "What makes it even more special is that it's a readers poll (…), so they're actually people who come and ski and are our guests."

After failing to make the list last year, Winter Park Resort beat out other Colorado resorts Copper Mountain, which came in fifth, and Telluride, which came in tenth.

With over 3,000 acres of terrain spread across seven territories, Winter Park Resort is the fourth largest resort in Colorado. But aside from its size, consistent snow and top-notch terrain, Hurlbert said what he thinks makes Winter Park unique is its atmosphere.

"I think the vibe here is so much different from some of our neighbors and other resorts," he said. "It's just a low-key, authentic vibe that you get and it comes from the people who work here and live here. Guests pick up on that. It's not pretentious."

Winter Park Resort opened this season with over $30 million in improvements, including a new 10-person gondola, a new snowmaking system, additional gladed ski terrain and a new village area at the base.

Alterra Mountain Company, Winter Park Resort's parent company, also had its Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows resort in California and its Deer Valley Resort in Utah rank third and seventh, respectively.

Ikon Pass holders can also visit some of the other top 10 resorts including Alta Ski Area in Utah, ranked fourth, Revelstoke Mountain Resort in British Columbia, Canada, ranked eighth, and Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico, ranked ninth.

Over six feet of snow has coated Winter Park Resort so far this season and hundreds of acres of terrain are currently open to skiers and riders in its Winter Park, Mary Jane and Vasquez Ridge territories.