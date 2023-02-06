UPDATE: US Highway 40 reopens with alternating lanes of traffic

A Routt County Sheriff's vehicle stops westbound traffic on U.S. Highway 40 west of Steamboat Springs Monday Feb. 6, 2023. A multi-vehicle collision late Monday afternoon had traffic along U.S. 40 and Routt County Roads 42 and 44 backed up as emergency crews responded.

UPDATE: U.S. Highway 40 is operating with alternating lanes of traffic as the highway remains partially closed.

Colorado State Police are still are in the initial investigation phase, but troopers reported a Subaru Legacy occupied by two people was headed east on the highway when the car veered into the westbound lane for some unknown reason.

The Subaru hit a Chevy Silverado head-on that was going west. There were injuries associated with the wreck, though it was not clear how many people were hurt or how serious their injuries were.

Original report

A wreck on U.S. 40 between Routt County Road 44 and County Road 33A led to the closure of the highway, about five miles west of Steamboat Springs.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the closure on U.S. 40 was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, and drivers should expect delays due to the crash.

It was not immediately clear if the wreck involves any injuries or how serious they might be. There was also not a timetable for when the route may reopen fully.