US 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass closed following fatal crash, wildfire near Kremmling

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — U.S. Highway 40 is closed on the west side of Rabbit Ears Pass following a fatal crash and related wildfire about five miles outside of Kremmling, according to Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Scott Elliott.

The crash involved a semitrailer and an SUV. The driver of the SUV died at the scene, said Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff's Department. The semitrailer ignited and started a small grass fire near the crash site.

Fire crews from the Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs fire departments quickly extinguished the grass fire, but the tractor-trailer is still burning, Mayer said. How the crash occurred or whether there were any other injuries involved is still unknown.

During the closure, eastbound traffic from Steamboat Springs is being diverted to Colorado Highway 131 and Interstate 70. U.S. 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass is open only to local traffic headed to Walden via Colorado Highway 14. U.S. 40 is expected to be closed for three to four hours.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.