US 40 east of Craig closed due to safety concerns
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, U.S. Highway 40 has been closed between Colorado Highway 13 in Craig and the Utah border, one mile west of Dinosaur, due to safety concerns.
The closure stretches from mile marker 89 to mile marker 2. Drivers should expect delays.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.