UPDATES: List of canceled events around Craig, Moffat County due to coronavirus

Events cancellations and postponements due to concerns about COVID-19 in Moffat County. Check back as this list will continually be updated.

If you have an event that is canceled or postponed, email editor@craigdailypress.com.

The following events have been canceled or postponed:

Northwest Colorado Health’s Aging Well Activities: fitness classes and wellness days for older adults will be canceled until further notice. For more information, call 970-871-7676.

Craig Concert Association: The March 20 Craig Concert Association performance of Double Double Duo has been canceled. The concert might be rescheduled in the future, but there is no intended reschedule date at this time.

Horizons’ Pick A Dish 2020: Horizons’ Pick a Dish 2020 that was scheduled for April 30 has been canceled.

Moffat County Library: As a precaution against COVID-19 the Moffat County Libraries will be temporarily closed starting March 17th until further notice. The library cares about the patrons and the community and

will be available to answer any questions. Contact the library at 970-824-5116 and leave a voicemail, or message the library on Facebook with any questions or concerns you may have.

MRH Health Fair: In order to keep the staff and community members safe and reduce the spread of illness at this time, MRH has canceled its Health Fair. Law drawings were scheduled for May 11-31, with the Health Fair scheduled for June 6. MRH will look at holding an event later this year, likely in the fall.

Moffat County 4-H: Moffat County 4-H is excusing all 4-H Community Club and 4-H Project Group meetings, regardless of size, effective immediately. If volunteer leaders would like to continue meeting before March 23, that is allowed; however, member attendance is not mandatory and all absences will be excused. Starting March 23 all Moffat County 4-H Club and Project Group meetings, regardless of size, shall cease until April 10. Please note that the April 10 date may be extended by CSU. Please feel free to contact the Extension Office (970) 824-9180) with questions or concerns.