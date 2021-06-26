UPDATE: I-70 reopens in both directions through Glenwood Canyon

A muddy Colorado River and an empty Interstate 70 can be seen from Scout Trail, but no signs of the mudslide that closed the interstate. The mudslide is within the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. Peter Baumann / Post Independent



UPDATE 10:23 P.M. Saturday, June 26: Interstate 70 is now reopened in both directions.

While Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation were able to reopen the eastbound lanes earlier Saturday, difficult conditions meant the westbound lanes could not reopen until later.

A mudslide Saturday afternoon led to the hours-long closure. CDOT has reported no injuries or trapped vehicles.

CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher said CDOT front-end loaders are having a tough time trying to clear the area of mud and sediment, which is being described as “soupy.”

The debris included small rocks but was largely composed of dirt and mud, Thatcher said. The estimated width of the debris slide is about 70-feet wide in both westbound lanes of I-70, and is approximately five to seven feet deep at the deepest points.

The mudslide, caused by heavy rain falling on the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, came after a flash flood warning was issued at 2:30 p.m.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS RESIDENTS ASKED TO SUSPEND OUTDOOR WATER USE

In a news release, the city of Glenwood Springs reported that “water crews are evaluating water treatment with current heavy rains.”

Glenwood Springs spokesperson Bryana Starbuck said the city wanted assess if any debris flow made it into their intake system and they wanted monitor it for any possible increase in debris flow.

Residents are asked to temporarily suspend outdoor water use, the release states.